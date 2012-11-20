版本:
Israel, Gaza militants agree to ceasefire - Hamas official

GAZA Nov 20 Israel and militants from the Gaza Strip have agreed to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire that will come into force at midnight local (2200 GMT), Hamas official Ayman Taha said, speaking to Reuters from Cairo.

"An agreement for calm has been reached. It will be declared at 9.00 p.m. and go into effect at midnight," Taha said.

