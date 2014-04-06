UPDATE 4-Netanyahu vows retaliation after Palestinian treaty move

* Israel angry at Abbas's signing of international treaties
By Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, April 6 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu promised retaliatory measures on Sunday after
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas made unilateral moves
towards statehood.
Netanyahu did not immediately specify the action he would
take and said Israel remained willing to press on with
U.S.-brokered peace talks, but not "at any price".
"They will achieve a state only through direct negotiations
and not through empty proclamations or unilateral moves, which
will only push a peace accord farther away," Netanyahu told his
cabinet at its weekly meeting.
On Tuesday, Abbas signed 15 international treaties,
including the Geneva Conventions on the conduct of war and
occupations, a defiant assertion of statehood
that surprised Washington as it was pushing both sides to
continue negotiations beyond an April 29 deadline.
Palestinians said the step was a response to Israel's
failure to fulfil its pledge to free some two dozen Palestinian
prisoners. Israel said it first wanted a Palestinian commitment
to keep talks going beyond the end of the month.
"Unilateral steps on their part will be answered with
unilateral steps on our side. We are willing to continue
negotiations, but we will not do so at any price," Netanyahu
said.
Some Israeli cabinet members called for economic sanctions
against Abbas's Palestinian Authority which has limited
self-rule in the occupied West Bank, a suggestion that angered
Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat.
"Why are you threatening us as if we are sending suicide
bombers to Tel Aviv?" Erekat asked on Israel's Army Radio.
PHONE MOVE
In a possible first sign of Israel's measures, the
Palestinian telecommunications minister said Israel had told
telephone company Wataniya Palestine Mobile it would
no longer be allowed to bring equipment into the Gaza Strip,
where it plans to operate a network.
An Israeli government spokesman declined comment.
Israel, which restricts the movement of people and goods
across the Gaza border, had permitted the company - owned by the
Palestine Investment Fund and Kuwait's National Mobile
Telecommunications Co - to send hardware into the
territory, run by Islamist group Hamas, after the talks with
Abbas resumed in July.
Abbas spokesman Nabil Abu Rdainah said Israel was already
taking unilateral steps through its its failure to release the
prisoners and continued settlement activities in occupied
territories Palestinians seek for a state.
Stung by his diplomatic setback, just as a complex deal for
the negotiations' extension was emerging, U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry has said the United States is evaluating
whether to continue its role in the talks, accusing both sides
of taking unhelpful steps.
U.S. mediator Martin Indyk has been holding further meetings
with both sides.
The talks have struggled since they began, stalling over
Palestinian opposition to Israel's demand that it be recognised
as a Jewish state, and over settlements.
Netanyahu's senior coalition partner, Foreign Minister
Avigdor Lieberman, said he would rather Israel hold an early
election than meet Abbas's demands to free more prisoners.
Elections are currently expected in November 2017, four
years after the last one, but government infighting has often
forced snap polls in the past.
Opinion polls suggest Netanyahu could win again, but far
rightist cabinet members Lieberman and Naftali Bennett would vie
with centrists Finance Minister Yair Lapid and peace negotiator
Tzipi Livni, for better placings as coalition partners.
(Additional reporting by Allyn Fisher-Ilan in Jerusalem; Ali
Sawafta in Ramallah and Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza; Editing by
Robin Pomeroy)