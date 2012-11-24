Arafat body to be exhumed on Tuesday in murder inquiry

* Result could stir more tension between Israel,
Palestinians
* Arafat died in Paris after being flown ill from Ramallah
* Israel denies any involvement in death
By Jihan Abdalla
RAMALLAH, Nov 24 The body of the Palestinian
leader Yasser Arafat will be exhumed on Tuesday, eight years
after his death, in an investigation to establish if he was
murdered, a Palestinian official said on Saturday.
A French court opened a murder inquiry in August into
Arafat's death in Paris after a Swiss institute said it had
discovered high levels of radioactive polonium on his clothing,
which was supplied by his widow, Suha.
Tawfiq al-Tirawi, in charge of the Palestinian committee
overseeing the investigation, told reporters in Ramallah on
Saturday "it is a painful necessity" to exhume the body of
Arafat, who came to symbolise the Palestinian quest for
statehood throughout decades of war and peace with Israel.
Tirawi said the Palestinians had "evidence which suggests
Arafat was assassinated by Israelis". Israel denies any
involvement.
The exhumation and renewed allegations of Israeli
involvement could stir further tension between the Palestinians
and Israel, which are observing a truce after a week of fierce
fighting in Gaza.
Any positive results for polonium could rekindle Palestinian
hostility toward Israel and suspicions that a local collaborator
may have poisoned him under directions from the Jewish state.
Allegations of foul play have long surrounded Arafat's
demise. He died in a Paris hospital in November 2004, a month
after being flown, seriously ill, from his headquarters in the
West Bank town of Ramallah.
French doctors who treated him in his final days said they
could not establish the cause of death, and no autopsy was
performed in deference to his widow's request at the time, when
Arafat died at 75.
Eight years is considered a limit to detect any traces of
the deadly radioactive substance, according to the Swiss
Institute of Radiation Physics.
Tirawi said Arafat's body would be exhumed from its
limestone mausoleum in Ramallah, away from the public or media
presence, and separate samples will be taken by the French and
Swiss forensic teams, as well as a Russian team of experts, who
the Palestinians invited to help with the examination.
After the investigation "the body of leader Abu Ammar will
be returned (reburied) in a military ceremony that is befitting
him as a leader of the Palestinian people", Tirawi said, using
Arafat's non de guerre.
Tirawi said results could take up to several months to be
announced.
(Editing by Alison Williams)