UPDATE 3-Evidence supports Arafat poisoning theory, wider probe needed -experts

* Swiss forensic experts detail their report on Arafat
* Say evidence backs poisoning theory but wider probe needed
By Stephanie Nebehay
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov 7 The remains of
Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat showed test results consistent
with polonium poisoning and should lead to a judicial
investigation even if they were not absolute proof that he died
that way, Swiss experts said on Thursday.
The two forensic experts were part of an international team
that opened Arafat's grave in the West Bank city of Ramallah
last November and took samples from his body to see if there was
evidence he was poisoned with the radioactive element. Their
report was released on Wednesday.
"Our observations are coherent with a hypothesis of
poisoning, in any case more consistent than with the opposite
hypothesis (of no poisoning)," Patrice Mangin, director of
Lausanne University Hospital's centre of legal medicine, told a
news conference.
Doubts remained, although they had exhausted all forensic
investigations into existing specimens, he said. Biological
samples taken from Arafat's body at the time of his death in a
hospital in France in November 2004 have been destroyed.
"The doubt is enough to induce more investigation, but at a
judicial level, to open an inqiury to look at other kinds of
evidence, not measurements, but contacts between Palestinians
and other people," Mangin told Reuters in an interview.
"From my point of view, the evidence is more in the country
where President Arafat was living," he added.
Francois Bochud, director of the university's Institute of
Radiation Physics, said the evidence was not conclusive.
"Can we say with certitude that polonium was the cause of
death of President Arafat? Unfortunately for those of you who
want a clearly-defined answer, the answer is no. That is to say,
our study did not permit us to demonstrate categorically the
hypothesis of poisoning by polonium."
Bochud told Reuters: "We cannot tell how much polonium
actually was ingested, only that our observations are compatible
with the poisoning hypothesis."
Arafat died in a French hospital in Nov 2004, four weeks
after falling ill after a meal with vomiting and stomach pains.
The official cause of death was a massive stroke but French
doctors said at the time they were unable to determine the
origin of his illness. No autopsy was carried out.
His widow Suha initiated Swiss testing on his personal
effects in 2012 to probe whether he had been poisoned and the
results lead to analyses on samples taken from his corpse,
including bones, hair and his shroud.
GATES OF HELL
The technical report of 108 pages was handed over on Tuesday
at a secret meeting in a Geneva hotel to representatives of Suha
and the Palestinian Authority, who commissioned the report and
split the costs equally.
It opened "the gates of hell", one insider told Reuters.
The report was posted in full on the website of the
Qatar-based Al Jazeera's television news channel. link.reuters.com/zuk54v
There are few known cases of polonium poisoning, the most
famous recent example being that of defecting Russian spy
Alexander Litvinenko, who drank a poisoned cup of tea in a
London hotel in 2006. From his deathbed, Litvinenko accused
Russian President Vladimir Putin of ordering his murder.
Bochud said a few micrograms of polonium would be enough to
kill somebody.
"For example, it could be put in a drink, or food would be a
possibility, 5 micrograms is almost nothing at all," he said.
"What we know about the timelag between ingestion of
radioactive poisoning and death is that usually it lasts around
one month. This is commonly observed in radiation poisoning and
this is actually also the case that we observed with Mr.
Arafat," Bochud said.
Arafat's widow Suha told Reuters in Paris on Wednesday: "We
are revealing a real crime, a political assassination."
"It is scientifically proved that he didn't die a natural
death and we have scientific proof that this man was killed."
She told Reuters the polonium must have been administered by
someone "in his close circle" because experts had told her the
poison would have been put in his coffee, tea or water.
She did not accuse any country or person, and acknowledged
that the historic leader of the Palestine Liberation
Organization had many enemies, although she noted that Israel
had branded him an obstacle to peace. Israel denied any
involvement in his death.
Arafat signed the 1993 Oslo interim peace accords with
Israel and led a subsequent uprising after the failure of talks
in 2000 on a comprehensive agreement.
No autopsy was carried out on Arafat, whose official cause
of death was a stroke. The Swiss report said that blood, urine,
faecal and cerebrospinal samples taken during his
hospitalisation in France were "subsequently destroyed".
"Certainly if we had access to biological samples taken from
Mr. Arafat in Paris (at the time of his death), if they had been
preserved, we might have been more categorical," Bochud said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Ralph Boulton)