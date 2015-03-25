Suspended tax transfers leave Palestinian economy on the brink

* Suspension of tax transfers damaging Palestinian economy
* Head of Palestinian central bank says loans near their
limit
* Israel withholding $130 million a month in customs, tax
income
* Palestinian budget deficit widening by the month
By Ali Sawafta
RAMALLAH, West Bank, March 25 Israel's decision
to withhold $130 million a month in revenue collected on behalf
of the Palestinians is strangling the economy and leaving the
banking system dangerously exposed, the Palestinian central bank
governor said on Wednesday.
Israel stopped the transfer of revenues from tax and customs
duties in January in protest at the Palestinians' move to join
the International Criminal Court from April 1, when war crimes
charges may be filed against Israel.
Since then, more than $500 million has been withheld from
the economy, prompting the Palestinian Authority, which
administers the West Bank, to cut most of its employees'
salaries by 40 percent and resort to an emergency budget.
The government is also in danger of not being able to
service its outstanding loans, according to the governor of the
Palestinian Monetary Authority, the central bank.
"We have informed the Palestinian Authority that we have
reached the limits permitted to them, or are about to get there,
and that banks will not be able to continue to fund it,"
Governor Jihad al-Wazir told Reuters.
"The situation in general is very tough. Suspending the tax
transfers is leading to a rapid economic deterioration."
It is not the first time Israel has suspended the transfers
- it took similar steps in 2006, 2007 and 2008 - but the risks
this time may be greater and leave the economy ever more
dependent on handouts from international donors, who have not
followed through on commitments in recent months.
With the deficit already at around 15 percent of GDP and the
tax transfers accounting for two-thirds of income, the budget is
falling into a deeper hole every month. Unemployment stands at
25 percent and output is set to contract this year, sharply
increasing the threat of instability and violence.
"The situation could become untenable, with a growing risk
of social unrest and strikes that could lead to political
instability," the IMF said in a report at the end of January.
"These serious risks could be mitigated if Israel quickly
resumed transfers of clearance revenue and donors front-loaded
their aid."
The Israeli military has warned the government that the
revenue withholdings are fuelling violence in the West Bank.
There is a chance Israel will resume the payments as soon as
a new government is in place although it has given no indication
that it will do so. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be
formally asked to form a coalition on Wednesday and is expected
to have a new government ready in weeks.
But with the Palestinians showing no signs of backing away
from the ICC, Netanyahu may decide to keep up the pressure. U.S.
Congressional funding to the Palestinians may also be cut in the
event that war crimes charges are brought against Israel.
One diplomat tracking the state of play estimated that if
the Palestinian Authority does not receive any transfers by
June, its finances would collapse.
"AT THE LIMIT"
The situation has put ordinary Palestinians under huge
financial pressure.
Nidal Sadqa is a 47-year-old father of four who works for
the Palestinian economy ministry in Ramallah and for the past
three months he has been paid 60 percent of his usual salary.
Half of what's left each month pays bank loans and other debts.
"I haven't paid the rent for three months and I owe the
supermarket for things I've already taken," he said, describing
circumstances familiar to the nearly 160,000 people employed by
the Palestinian Authority in Gaza and the West Bank.
The desperation has prompted more Palestinians to try to
find work in Israel. Already around 130,000 cross the border
each day, 30 percent of them without permits, and Israel is
making plans to handle up to 200,000 Palestinian workers.
While that provides income, it is cheap labour for Israel
and draws productivity out of the Palestinian economy. The work
is also unpredictable, which means that any personal loans taken
out against the expected salary can quickly turn sour.
Naser Abdel-Karim, an economist in the West Bank, estimates
that Palestinian Authority employees have borrowed $600-$700
million from Palestinian banks, while the Palestinian Authority
owes nearly $1.5 billion to the same institutions, the limit
allowed by the Palestinian Monetary Authority.
"There is a fear the authority may collapse in terms of
being able to function and provide services," said Abdel-Karim,
adding that if Netanyahu did not release the pressure, "I am
sure the entire Palestinian economy will collapse."
While some big Palestinian businesses continue to perform
well - including telecoms provider PalTel and investment
conglomerate Padico Holding - the lower rungs of the ladder, and
especially the economy at the family level, are under strain.
And the Palestinian Monetary Authority, which tries to hold
the strands together despite not having its own currency to
manage, is desperate for Israel to open the taps again.
"The economy is retreating and we are facing a stage of
economic shrinkage," said Wazir, a British-educated economist
who has headed the bank since 2008. "We have reached or are
about to reach the permitted limits for borrowing according to
our internal regulations."
(Additional reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza; writing by
Luke Baker; editing by Anna Willard)