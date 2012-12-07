UPDATE 4-Hamas leader ends long exile, visits Gaza Strip

* Meshaal to attend Hamas rally after Israel conflict
By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Marwa Awad
GAZA, Dec 7 Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal ended
decades of exile on Friday with a triumphal first ever visit to
the Gaza Strip that underscored the Islamist group's growing
confidence following its latest conflict with Israel.
After passing through the Egyptian border crossing, Meshaal
knelt and touched the ground with his forehead, offering up a
prayer of thanks. He was then greeted in the warm December sun
by dozens of Palestinian officials from an array of factions.
Thousands of supporters lined the streets, which were decked
in green Hamas flags, as he drove through the coastal enclave,
boisterous resistance songs blasting from loudspeakers and gun
shots ringing out in welcome as his motorcade reached the city.
Meshaal will spend barely 48 hours in the territory and
attend a mass rally on Saturday that has been billed as both a
commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the founding of Hamas
and a "victory" celebration following the November fighting.
Israel rejects Hamas's assertion that it won the eight-day
conflagration, which left 170 Palestinians and six Israelis dead
and was ended by an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire.
Meshaal said his arrival in Gaza was like a rebirth that
followed on from his natural birth in the nearby West Bank in
1956 and a second that was his narrow escape in 1997 from an
Israeli assassination squad wielding a poisoned needle.
"I pray to God that my fourth birth will come the day we
liberate Palestine," he said, clearly moved by his reception,
with uniformed police breaking ranks to try and kiss his hand.
"Today is Gaza. Tomorrow will be Ramallah and after that
Jerusalem then Haifa and Jaffa," he said. Ramallah is in the
West Bank, while the latter cities, which have large Arab
populations, are in modern-day Israel.
He later visited the home of Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmed
Yassin, who was assassinated by Israel in 2004, as well as that
of Ahmed Al-Jaabari, the group's military commander, who was
killed in a similar air strike last month.
Hamas denied seeking Israeli guarantees that Meshaal would
not be targeted in Gaza and massive security was laid on, with
gun-toting, black-masked guards from the Hamas military wing
patrolling the streets in open-topped trucks and motorbikes.
"This is the most beautiful day in my life," said
27-year-old policeman, Mohammed Abed. "I kissed him on the
head."
Meshaal, 56, had been widely understood not to have set foot
in the Palestinian territories since he left his native West
Bank with his family aged 11. However in his speech he indicated
he had returned there for a visit as a teenager 37 years ago.
UNITY PLEDGE
Hamas has ruled the tiny Gaza Strip and its 1.7 million
population since 2007, when it won a brief civil war with its
secular rivals Fatah, which still controls the occupied West
Bank. Israel had pulled troops and settlers from Gaza in 2005.
The two main Palestinian factions have tried, often with
little enthusiasm, to patch up their differences. Meshaal vowed
to push for unity which is longed for by ordinary Palestinians.
"This is a promise from the leadership of Hamas. We will
press ahead with reconciliation to end divisions and to stand
united against the Zionist occupation," he said on Friday.
The Palestinian movement's founding charter calls for the
destruction of Israel but its leaders have at times indicated a
willingness to negotiate a prolonged truce in return for a
withdrawal to the lines established ahead of the 1967 war, when
Israel seized East Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank.
Hamas continues to say that it will not recognise the Jewish
state officially, and it is viewed as a terrorist group by
Israel, the United States and most Western governments.
By contrast, the Western-backed Palestinian President
Mahmoud Abbas says he wants a permanent peace deal based on 1967
lines. Sidelined during the Gaza fighting, Abbas regained the
spotlight last week when he secured de-facto statehood
recognition for the Palestinians at the U.N. General Assembly.
Meshaal ran Hamas from exile in Syria from 2004 until
January this year when he quit Damascus because of
Iranian-backed President Bashar al-Assad's war against Sunni
Muslim rebels, whose religion and politics are closer to those
of the Palestinians. He now divides his time between Qatar and
Cairo.
His abrupt departure from Syria initially weakened his
position within Hamas: ties with Damascus and Tehran had made
him important, but with those links damaged or broken, rivals
based within Gaza had started to assert their authority.
However, he regained the initiative in last month's rocket
war with Israel, working closely with Egypt to secure the truce,
and although he says he plans to step down soon, few in the Gaza
Strip expect him to follow through on that pledge.
In a show of unity, Hamas's Gaza prime minister, Ismail
Haniyeh, stuck close to Meshaal's side throughout the day.
Israeli media have barely mentioned the exile leader's
return. Israeli officials say their week of round-the-clock
bombing raids in November had not only killed military chief
Jaabari, but also severely depleted Hamas's weapons stockpile.
"They can dance in the streets as much as they like, but
their leaders know what damage was inflicted," said a senior
Israeli official in Jerusalem, who declined to be named.
REGIONAL SHIFTS
However, the conflict clearly boosted Hamas's political
standing in the region, winning it the support of Sunni regional
powers, such as Qatar, Turkey and Egypt. All dispatched senior
delegations to Gaza in a rare and public display of solidarity.
The Arab Spring revolts of the last two years have brought
friends of Hamas to power across the Arab world, above all
Egypt's new President Mohamed Mursi, whose long-banned Muslim
Brotherhood is spiritual mentor to Hamas.
Meshaal is viewed as more moderate than the local Gaza
hierarchy and some Israeli analysts believe that for all the
tough rhetoric expected in the coming days, he might well be
someone with whom Israel can one day do business.
"From Israel's point of view, Khaled Meshaal now plays a
more positive role," said Shlomo Brom, a senior research fellow
at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), a
research institute based just up the coast in Tel Aviv.
The last Palestinian leader to make a triumphal entrance to
Gaza was the late Yasser Arafat, who took the same route back
from exile in 1994. The mood then was very different, however.
Arafat rode in on a wave of optimism after signing an accord
with Israel that promised a final peace within five years.
There is no such expectation of a lasting resolution any
time soon, with a growing number of Israeli and Palestinian
analysts writing the obituary of that two-state solution.