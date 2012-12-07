Emboldened Hamas leader to visit Gaza for first time in 45 years

* Meshaal to attend Hamas rally after Israel conflict
* His first visit to Gaza shows growing Hamas confidence
By Nidal al-Mughrabi
GAZA, Dec 7 Hamas's exiled leader will step onto
Palestinian land for the first time in 45 years on Friday for a
"victory rally" in the Gaza Strip, displaying his newfound
confidence after last month's conflict with Israel.
The Islamist group's leader, Khaled Meshaal, who has not
visited the Palestinian Territories since leaving the West Bank
at age 11, emerged emboldened from the eight day conflict which
ended in a truce he negotiated under Egypt's auspices. He has
since spoken of reaching out to other Palestinian factions.
"There is a new mood that allows us to achieve
reconciliation," Meshaal told Reuters in an interview last
Friday from Qatar, where he has set up home since leaving Syria
earlier this year.
He will stay for a little more than 48 hours in the coastal
enclave, which Hamas has ruled since a 2007 war with Fatah that
rules the West Bank.
Hamas plans an open-air rally on Saturday to promote what it
says was last month's victory against Israel, and at the same
time commemorate the 25th anniversary of the group's founding.
The Arab Spring revolts of the last two years have brought
friends of Hamas to power across the region, above all Egypt's
new President Mohamed Mursi, whose long-banned Muslim
Brotherhood is spiritual mentor to Hamas.
Some 170 Palestinians and six Israelis, mostly civilians on
both sides, died in last month's fighting. Israel denies that
the conflict was a victory for Hamas, saying its air strikes
severely weakened Hamas by taking out its missiles.
But the fighting clearly boosted Hamas's standing in the
region, winning it the support of Arab neighbours while leaving
its Fatah rivals on the side lines. And Meshaal's role in
negotiating the truce raised his own personal standing within
the group, although he says he plans to stand down soon.
Saturday's rally is not being held on the exact date of
Hamas's founding, but on the 25th anniversary of the start of
the first Palestinian uprising, or intifada, against Israel.
That is being seen as an overture to other factions and a
hint of a new willingness to seek reconciliation with
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who controls the West Bank.
The Arab Spring has seen Hamas, long supported by Shi'ite
Iran, grow closer to neighbouring Sunni Arab states. Although
Israel steadfastly refuses to talk to a group which calls for
its destruction and rockets its towns, Meshaal, who has survived
poisoning by Israeli assassins, could yet emerge as an important
figure in the long-stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace process.
Workers have festooned Gaza with the green flag of Hamas
ahead of Meshaal's arrival via neighbouring Egypt. A large stage
has been set up in the strip's main city, complete with a huge
model of the homemade M75 rocket, which was fired at both Tel
Aviv and Jerusalem in last month's conflict.
LEAVING SYRIA
Meshaal, 56, ran the group from exile in Damascus from 2004
until January this year when he quit the Syrian capital because
of Iranian-backed President Bashar al-Assad's war against Sunni
Muslim rebels. He now divides his time between Qatar and Cairo.
His abrupt departure from Syria initially weakened his
position within Hamas: ties with Damascus and Tehran had made
him important, but with those links damaged or broken, rivals
based within Gaza had started to assert their authority.
However, the exiled leader regained the initiative during
the November fighting, working closely with Egypt and its new
Muslim Brotherhood rulers to secure the ceasefire.
His newfound confidence was evident when he appeared
alongside Mursi after the deal with Israel. Nevertheless, he
told Reuters he plans to step down as Hamas leader, despite
calls on him "internally and externally" to carry on.
Many Gazans doubt he will actually leave his post. It has
not been made clear whether his visit will mark the end of a
secretive leadership election ongoing for six months.
Gaza, which is still cut off from the outside world by an
Israeli land and sea blockade, has been breaking out of its
isolation, with recent high level delegations from Qatar,
Turkey, Egypt and the Arab League.
"There is a new Arab presence, there is a different kind of
support," Meshaal said last week.
The white-bearded leader survived an Israeli assassination
attempt in Jordan in 1997. Hamas denied seeking guarantees that
he would not be targeted in Gaza and senior official Salah
Al-Bardaweel said the group's security forces would protect him.
Hamas's 1988 charter formally calls for the destruction of
Israel but Meshaal has sought to temper the discourse in recent
years, backing the idea of a long-term truce in return for a
withdrawal to the lines established ahead of the 1967 war, when
Israel seized East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
"We accepted (the idea), but not at the expense of
recognising Israel or giving away Palestinian rights, but as a
common (Arab) factor," he told Reuters last week.