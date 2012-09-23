Hamas chief Meshaal wants to step down - political sources

* Meshaal has led Hamas since 1996 in exile
By Nidal al-Mughrabi
GAZA, Sept 23 Hamas's leader in exile, Khaled
Meshaal, is tired of policy challenges from the Islamist group's
Gaza-based leadership and is not seeking re-election in a vote
now underway, political and diplomatic sources said on Sunday.
Over the past five months, Hamas, which has ruled the Gaza
Strip since 2007, has been quietly holding a leadership ballot
among activists in the territory, the occupied West Bank,
Israeli prisons and in Arab and other foreign countries.
Meshaal, who has led Hamas since 1996 from various Arab
capitals, told a meeting of its senior officials in Cairo last
week that he had no desire to remain its chief and his decision
not to run in the election was final, said a source close to
Hamas.
"He (Meshaal) told them to pick another leader," the source
said.
Meshaal and other Hamas officials have made no public
comment on his future leadership or on the Cairo meeting.
Earlier this year, Meshaal angered Hamas's Gaza-based
leadership by agreeing that its main rival, the Fatah movement
of Western-backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, could
lead any future unity government.
Egypt has brokered a reconciliation pact between Hamas and
Fatah, which fought a brief civil war in 2007 that left the
Islamist group in control of the Gaza Strip and Abbas in charge
of the West Bank.
But implementation of the pact, which envisages a governing
partnership and new Palestinian elections, has been held up by
the two sides' failure to carry out its clauses on the ground.
Meshaal has also voiced what critics in Hamas saw as
approval for Abbas's now-stalled talks with Israel, saying in
2011 that 20 years after a 1991 international Middle East
conference, Palestinians were willing to give peace another
chance.
"Meshaal has grown impatient with some of his Gaza officials
who recently tried to undermine decisions he took on behalf of
the group," said a diplomatic source in the region.
Hamas has repeatedly denied any internal rift.
SAVVY
Meshaal, the source added, was more savvy about world
politics and more pragmatic than Hamas leaders who have lived
only in the Gaza Strip.
Israel has dismissed such distinctions, blaming Meshaal for
planning attacks that have killed hundreds of its soldiers and
civilians. In 1997, Mossad agents botched an attempt to kill him
in Amman, an incident that strained ties with Jordan.
The diplomatic source said Meshaal was likely to come under
pressure from within Hamas and from some Arab countries to agree
to stand as a candidate before a final vote, whose date remains
secret.
Another source, privy to the Hamas meeting in Cairo, said
Ismail Haniyeh, the group's leader in the Gaza Strip, and Moussa
Abu Marzouk, who headed Hamas in the early 1990s, were the top
candidates to replace Meshaal.
Both Haniyeh and Abu Marzouk support closer relations with
Arab countries and Europe, while adhering to Hamas's policy of
refusing Western demands to recognise Israel's right to exist.
The location of a new Hamas chief could be key to winning
votes. Hamas activists have traditionally preferred leaders in
exile, in venues seen as offering better personal security than
in the Gaza Strip which Israeli drones overfly frequently.
Founded in 1988, Hamas's charter advocates Israel's
destruction. Hamas leaders, however, have said they would accept
a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip in return
for a long-term truce with Israel.