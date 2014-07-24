U.S. lifts ban on flights to Israel

BRIEF-Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.56
* Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 earnings
(Repeats to fix formatting)
July 24 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday lifted restrictions on U.S. flights in and out of Israel's main Ben Gurion Airport.
"Before making this decision, the FAA worked with its U.S. government counterparts to assess the security situation in Israel and carefully reviewed both significant new information and measures the Government of Israel is taking to mitigate potential risks to civil aviation," the FAA said in a press release. (1.usa.gov/1pdxowF) (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 earnings
KENOSHA, Wis., April 18 President Donald Trump on Tuesday will order federal agencies to look at tightening a temporary visa program used to bring high-skilled foreign workers to the United States, as he tries to carry out his campaign pledges to put "America First."
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged on Tuesday that his company would do all it could to prevent postings of incidents such as Sunday's fatal shooting in Cleveland, which was visible on the social media site for two hours.