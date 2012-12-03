UPDATE 5-Israel says will stick with settlement plan despite condemnation

* Britain, France, Sweden summon Israeli ambassadors
* Russia, Germany urge Israeli restraint
* Ban says settlement plan could destroy two-state solution
By Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, Dec 3 Israel rejected concerted
criticism from the United States and Europe on Monday over Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to expand settlement
building after the United Nations' de facto recognition of
Palestinian statehood.
Washington urged Israel to reconsider its plan to erect
3,000 more homes in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem,
saying the move hindered peace efforts with the Palestinians.
Britain, France, Spain, Sweden and Denmark summoned the
Israeli ambassadors in their capitals to give similar messages.
An official in Netanyahu's office said Israel would not
bend. "Israel will continue to stand by its vital interests,
even in the face of international pressure, and there will be no
change in the decision that was made," the official said.
Angered by the U.N. General Assembly's upgrading on Thursday
of the Palestinians' status in the world body from "observer
entity" to "non-member state", Israel said the next day it would
build the new dwellings for settlers.
Such projects, on land Israel captured in a 1967 war, are
considered illegal by most world powers and have routinely drawn
condemnation from them. Approximately 500,000 Israelis and 2.5
million Palestinians live in the two areas.
In a shift that raised the alarm among Palestinians and in
world capitals, Netanyahu's pro-settler government also ordered
"preliminary zoning and planning work" for thousands of housing
units in areas including the "E1" zone east of Jerusalem.
Such construction in the barren hills of E1 has never been
put into motion in the face of opposition from Israel's main
ally, the United States. Building in the area could bisect the
West Bank, cut off Palestinians from Jerusalem and further dim
their hopes for a contiguous state.
Israeli television stations reported Jerusalem's district
planning commission would soon approve plans for several
thousand more housing units, including more than 1,000 Israel
had shelved two years ago after angering Washington by
publishing the plans before a visit by Vice President Joe Biden.
The settlement plan, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon
said, would deal "an almost fatal blow" to a two-state solution
to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
French President Francois Hollande said he was "extremely
concerned" and Washington made clear it would not back such
Israeli retaliation over the U.N. vote, sought by Palestinians
after peace talks collapsed in 2010 over settlement building.
"We urge Israeli leaders to reconsider these unilateral
decisions and exercise restraint as these actions are
counterproductive and make it harder to resume direct
negotiations to achieve a two state solution," White House
spokesman Jay Carney told a briefing.
Ahead of a Netanyahu visit this week, Germany, considered
Israel's closest ally in Europe, urged it to refrain from
expanding settlements, and Russia said it viewed the Israeli
moves with serious concern.
RETALIATION
Israeli Finance Minister Yuval Steinitz said Israel could
not have remained indifferent to the Palestinians' unilateral
move at the United Nations.
"I want to tell you that those same Europeans and Americans
who are now telling us 'naughty, naughty' over our response,
understand full-well that we have to respond, and they
themselves warned the Palestinian Authority," he said.
Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat said building in E1
"destroys the two-state solution, (establishing) East Jerusalem
as the capital of Palestine and practically ends the peace
process and any opportunity to talk about negotiations in the
future".
The United States, one of the eight countries to vote
alongside Israel against the Palestinian resolution at the
General Assembly, has said both were counterproductive to the
resumption of direct peace talks.
In Europe, only the Czech Republic voted against the status
upgrade while many countries, including France, backed it.
Netanyahu plans to visit Prague this week to express his thanks.
In the Gaza Strip, Sami Abu Zuhri, spokesman for the
governing Hamas Islamist movement, called the settlements "an
insult to the international community, which should bear
responsibility for Israeli violations and attacks on
Palestinians".
Israeli police arrested three Jewish settlers on Monday whom
they suspect of arson and other crimes against Palestinian
property in the West Bank, including the torching of a car.
Attackers have often proclaimed they are exacting a "price
tag" for steps taken against the settler movement by
Palestinians, or by the Israeli government.
Alongside the settlement plans, Israel announced it would
withhold about $100 million in Palestinian tax revenues from the
Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the
West Bank, saying Palestinians owed $200 million to Israeli
firms.
"These are not steps towards peace, these are steps towards
the extension of the conflict," Spanish Foreign Minister Jose
Manuel Garcia-Margallo said.
Only three weeks ago, Netanyahu won strong European and U.S.
support for a Gaza offensive that Israel said was aimed at
curbing persistent cross-border rocket fire.
Favoured by opinion polls to win a Jan. 22 national
election, he brushed off the condemnation and complaints at home
that he is deepening Israel's diplomatic isolation.
Netanyahu told his cabinet on Sunday that his government
"will carry on building in Jerusalem and in all the places on
the map of Israel's strategic interests".
But while his housing minister has said the government would
soon invite bids from contractors to build 1,000 homes for
Israelis in East Jerusalem and more than 1,000 in West Bank
settlement blocs, the E1 plan is still in its planning stages.
"No one will build until it is clear what will be done
there," the minister, Ariel Attias, said on Sunday.
Israel froze much of its activities in E1 under pressure
from former U.S. President George W. Bush, and the area has been
under the scrutiny of his successor, Barack Obama.
Israel cites historical and Biblical links to the West Bank
and Jerusalem and regards all of the holy city as its capital, a
claim that is not recognised internationally.