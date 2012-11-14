版本:
Israel okays mobilising reserve troops for Gaza if needed

JERUSALEM Nov 14 The Israeli cabinet gave preliminary authorisation on Wednesday for the mobilisation of military reserves if required to press an air assault against the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

Ministers convened in Jerusalem agreed "to allow the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) to enlist reserve forces in accordance with the need and the authorisation of the defence minister," a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

