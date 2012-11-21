UPDATE 1-Ban urges "maximum restraint" after Israel-Hamas ceasefire

* Ban Ki-moon urges parties to stick to deal
* U.N. chief says tough talks to flesh out ceasefire
AMMAN Nov 21 U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon
urged Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement to stick to
pledges under a ceasefire deal which came into effect on
Wednesday to end the eight-day conflict around the Gaza Strip
"We urge the parties who agreed to the ceasefire to keep
their promises. There may be still challenges in the course of
implementing this agreement," Ban told reporters after talks
with King Abdullah at the monarch's residence in the Jordanian
capital.
Ban urged the two sides to exercise "maximum restraint and
patience with mutual understanding".
"I commend the parties for stepping from the brink and
commend President Mursi of Egypt for his exceptional
leadership," Ban said.
"Our focus now must be on ensuring that the ceasefire holds
and all those in need in Gaza and there are many receive the
humanitarian assistance they need," he added.
Ban said tough talks lay ahead to iron out the ceasefire.
"I know the parties will sit down together and detail out
implementing the provisions. It is still very hard but we are
encouraged and we are relieved they have at last agreed to halt
the fire. This is a very important historic moment."