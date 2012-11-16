版本:
Fire continues during Egypt PM visit, despite ceasefire

GAZA Nov 16 Rockets fired from Gaza hit several sites in southern Israel on Friday shortly after Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham Kandil arrived in the Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli air force responded with an attack on the house of Hamas's commander for southern Gaza, a Hamas source said.

Israel had announced it would suspend military operations in Gaza during Kandil's three-hour visit so long as Hamas also halted all fire.

