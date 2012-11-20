版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 21日 星期三 00:43 BJT

Gaza truce deal not finalised -Israeli govt spokesman

JERUSALEM Nov 20 A ceasefire deal with Gaza militants has not been finalised and the "ball is still in play", Israeli government spokesman Mark Regev told CNN on Tuesday.

"Until you're there, you're not there," he said.

Shortly before, an Hamas official said a deal had been reached during talks brokered by Egypt, adding that the ceasefire would come into effect at midnight (2200 GMT).

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐