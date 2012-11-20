Gaza truce deal not finalised -Israeli govt spokesman

BRIEF-Gcp receives binding offer from Henkel to acquire Darex Packaging for $1 bln
JERUSALEM Nov 20 A ceasefire deal with Gaza militants has not been finalised and the "ball is still in play", Israeli government spokesman Mark Regev told CNN on Tuesday.
"Until you're there, you're not there," he said.
Shortly before, an Hamas official said a deal had been reached during talks brokered by Egypt, adding that the ceasefire would come into effect at midnight (2200 GMT).
FRANKFURT, March 2 German consumer products group Henkel said it had submitted a binding offer to buy the global Darex Packaging Technologies business from GCP Applied Technologies for $1.05 billion on a cash and debt free basis.
NEW YORK, March 2 Snap Inc's in-demand shares are set to start trading in New York on Thursday after the owner of the popular Snapchat messaging app raised $3.4 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, above its price expectations.