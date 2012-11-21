Jubilant Palestinians mob Gaza streets

* Tens of thousands of Gazans declare "victory"
* Palestinians say eight-day fighting humbled Israel
* Top Hamas officials congratulate their people
By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Noah Browning
GAZA, Nov 21 With gunshots, sweets and cries of
victory, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip poured into the streets
to celebrate a ceasefire deal on Wednesday which ended eight
days of deadly fighting between Israel and Islamist militants.
After being stuck at home for days for fear of Israeli air
strikes, tens of thousands of Palestinians crowded into cars and
doubled up on motorcycles, waving flags and chanting for Hamas,
Israel's main adversary and rulers of the Gaza Strip.
Women leaned over balconies ululating with joy as children
stuffed four-abreast in the open trunks of cars clapped and sent
out hoarse screams of "God is Great!".
"We feel like we've gotten our freedom back, our lives back.
Thank God for Hamas, and thank God for the patience and
strength of the Palestinian people in humbling Israel," said
Mohammed Skeik, marching with a pack of fist-pumping friends.
The Egyptian-brokered ceasefire put an end to Israeli air
raids which bombed hundreds of Hamas targets and the firing of
more than 2,000 rockets and mortar bombs by Hamas and other
factions into Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.
In all, 162 Palestinians, including 37 children and 11
women, were killed in the offensive, along with three Israeli
civilians and a soldier.
Firing a deafening burst from his Kalashnikov rifle,
Mohammed al-Ghazaleh boasted: "(Israeli Prime Minister)
Netanyahu will mourn tonight, while the people of Gaza are
steadfast in their resistance and have triumphed."
"Israel won't think of challenging us like this ever again.
We payed a dear price in the blood of our people for their
aggression, but we made great gains and showed our strength," he
said.
"PEOPLE OF GAZA, YOU HAVE WON"
Members of Hamas's top political echelons, also forced to
seek shelter during the raids because Israel had them in its
sights, joined eagerly in the grandstanding.
"The resistance achieved a historic victory against the
occupation and laid the foundation for the battle of liberation
for all our land and sacred sites," said senior Hamas official
Ahmed Bahar.
During a lull in fighting eight days ago, Israel launched an
offensive by assassinating Hamas's acting military chief, Ahmed
Al-Jaabari, on November 14.
"Jaabari won, alive and dead," Hamas activists shouted
through loudspeakers of Gaza mosques.
Gaza's revellers seemed less concerned with the details of
the truce or whether they thought Israel would keep its part of
the bargain than achieving what they saw as a symbolic victory.
"Imagine, the rockets of our resistance hitting Tel Aviv,
hitting them and making them afraid everywhere they were.
Nobody thought we could strike at them like this," said Saleh
Abu Khaled, sitting on the stoop of his apartment, his children
frolicking around him still in their pyjamas.
"It doesn't matter if they break the truce, we're ready to
fight them again tomorrow. But we hope they learned a lesson
this time," he said, grinning widely.
The agreement calls on Hamas and Israel to cease all forms
of military activity, including Israel's targeted killings of
militants, and for an easing of the Israeli-Egyptian blockade of
Gaza.
Ismail Haniyeh, prime minister of the Hamas government in
Gaza said: "We are satisfied and proud of this agreement and at
the steadfastness of our people and their resistance."
Gazans said they took pride in facing Israel's superior
might but that after Israel hinted it might launch a ground
offensive into the territory, home to 1.7 million people, they
were happy a ceasefire agreement would spare lives.
"We are not afraid of the Israeli army but at the same time
we want a truce for the sake of our children who are being
killed and displaced," Saeed Hashem Hanouna, of Gaza City, said.
Hussam Abed from the Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza
City, visiting a relative at the Gaza Shifa hospital, said he
hoped the truce's backers would make Israel would keep its word.
"We are used to the Jews making calm and then they either
assassinate or commit a catastrophe and things blow up," he
said. "We are keen for calm. Everyone in the world likes to live
in peace and safety, for us and for all."
While Gaza's hardships remain as the terms of the truce and
its implementation are tested, Palestinians congratulated
themselves and savoured a rare moment of empowerment.
Green banners waving in the night air, Hamas activists from
Hamas cried through loudspeakers at the clogged streets, "Oh
people of Gaza, you have won."