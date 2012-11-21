UPDATE 1-Clinton meets Egypt's Mursi, seeking Gaza truce

CAIRO Nov 21 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton met Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi on Wednesday in
Cairo to discuss a possible truce in Gaza, Egypt's official news
agency reported.
Clinton travelled from Israel where she had met Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. On Tuesday night she pledged to
work for a truce "in the days ahead".
Negotiations between the Palestinians and Israel, mediated
by Egypt, have dragged on and there has been no let up in the
violence.
The talks were attended by Egypt's Foreign Minister Mohamed
Kamel Amr and the U.S. ambassador, the news agency reported.