Israel ready for Gaza invasion, prefers diplomatic solution - official

BRIEF-Fox says confident its Sky deal will be approved
* Says confident that its deal to buy Sky will be approved "based on a compelling fact set" Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
JERUSALEM Nov 19 Israel is ready for a ground invasion in the Gaza Strip but prefers a diplomatic solution, a senior official close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.
"We would prefer to see a diplomatic solution that would guarantee the peace for Israel's population in the south. If that is possible, then a ground operation would no longer be required," the official told Reuters. "But if diplomacy fails, we may well have no alternative but to send in ground forces."
* Says confident that its deal to buy Sky will be approved "based on a compelling fact set" Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
* Prothena announces pricing of public offering of 2,700,000 ordinary shares
* Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd announces new independent director