版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 22日 星期四 01:08 BJT

Egyptian official: Israel, Palestinians agree truce

CAIRO Nov 21 Israel and Palestinian militant groups have agreed a truce to end the Gaza conflict, an Egyptian official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Asked whether a ceasefire deal had been reached, the official said: "Yes, and Egypt will announce it."

The official who declined to be named said the announcement would come shortly. Egyptian state TV had earlier said a news conference would be broadcast from the presidency shortly.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐