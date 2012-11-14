Israel says hasn't recalled envoy to Egypt, embassy open

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
JERUSALEM Nov 14 Israel's ambassador to Egypt has not been recalled, an Israeli diplomat said in Jerusalem on Wednesday after a Cairo airport source reported the envoy had left with his staff.
Ambassador Yaakov Amitai had come to Israel before the Jewish state launched an assault on the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the diplomat told Reuters. However, the embassy in Cairo was functioning as normal, he added.
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).