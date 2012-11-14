版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四 04:54 BJT

Israel says hasn't recalled envoy to Egypt, embassy open

JERUSALEM Nov 14 Israel's ambassador to Egypt has not been recalled, an Israeli diplomat said in Jerusalem on Wednesday after a Cairo airport source reported the envoy had left with his staff.

Ambassador Yaakov Amitai had come to Israel before the Jewish state launched an assault on the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the diplomat told Reuters. However, the embassy in Cairo was functioning as normal, he added.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐