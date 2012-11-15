Egypt requests U.N. Security Council meeting over Gaza

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
CAIRO Nov 15 Egypt officially requested on Thursday a meeting of the U.N. Security Council to discuss what it described as Israeli "aggression" on Gaza, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
It said Egypt's representative to the United Nations had sent formal requests to U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and to the current head of the council, India's representative.
The Security Council held an emergency meeting on Wednesday night to discuss Israeli strikes against the Gaza Strip but took no action.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.