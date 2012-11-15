版本:
2012年 11月 15日 星期四 16:11 BJT

Egypt requests U.N. Security Council meeting over Gaza

CAIRO Nov 15 Egypt officially requested on Thursday a meeting of the U.N. Security Council to discuss what it described as Israeli "aggression" on Gaza, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said Egypt's representative to the United Nations had sent formal requests to U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and to the current head of the council, India's representative.

The Security Council held an emergency meeting on Wednesday night to discuss Israeli strikes against the Gaza Strip but took no action.

