Egypt sees "some indications" of Gaza truce soon

CAIRO Nov 17 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi
said on Saturday there were "some indications" a ceasefire could
be reached soon between Israel and Gaza Palestinians but he had
no firm guarantees.
Egypt had brokered an informal truce in October that has
since collapsed. It has said it is working for a new deal.
"There are some indications that there is a possibility of a
ceasefire soon, but we do not yet have firm guarantees," Mursi
told a joint news conference with Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan, who was visiting Cairo.