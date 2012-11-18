UPDATE 1-U.N.'s Ban to visit Egypt for talks on Monday

CAIRO Nov 18 U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon
will arrive in Egypt on Monday for talks with the Egyptian
president and other officials, the foreign ministry reported on
Sunday.
Egypt has been working to reinstate a ceasefire between
Israel and Palestinian militants after one it brokered in
October collapsed.
President Mohamed Mursi said on Saturday there were "some
indications" a deal could come soon but added he did not have
guarantees.
The foreign ministry statement did not give details about
Ban's planned discussions, only saying he would talk about
regional issues. He is scheduled to meet Mursi on Tuesday before
leaving Egypt.
Israel launched a massive air campaign on Wednesday with the
declared goal of deterring Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group
that runs the Gaza Strip, from launching rockets that have
plagued its southern communities for years.
Israel bombed Palestinian militant targets in the Gaza Strip
from air and sea for a fifth straight day on Sunday, preparing
for a possible ground invasion while also spelling out its
conditions for a truce.