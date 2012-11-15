版本:
Egypt FM calls on US to end Israeli assault on Gaza

CAIRO Nov 15 Egypt's Foreign Minister Kamel Amr has called on the United States to intervene and end "Israeli aggression" on the Gaza Strip, state media reported on Thursday.

Amr "requested that the United States immediately intervene to stop Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people in Gaza", MENA news agency reported, adding that Amr spoke to U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by telephone.

