Egyptian prime minister arrives in Gaza - official

METALS-Copper steady as attention shifts to Trump speech
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
GAZA Nov 16 Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham Kandil arrived in the Gaza Strip on Friday to show solidarity with the Palestinian people following a two-day Israeli military offensive in the enclave, an Egyptian official said.
Israel has said it will suspend all military action during Kandil's three-hour visit so long as the Islamist group Hamas also halts fire.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose and the dollar gained on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will speak about infrastructure spending in an address to Congress later in the day.
SYDNEY, Feb 28 London copper was steady on Tuesday as investors looked towards a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for more clarity on his economic policy, while persistent concerns over supply from large mines in Chile and Indonesia continued to buoy prices.