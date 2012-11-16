版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五 14:52 BJT

Egyptian prime minister arrives in Gaza - official

GAZA Nov 16 Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham Kandil arrived in the Gaza Strip on Friday to show solidarity with the Palestinian people following a two-day Israeli military offensive in the enclave, an Egyptian official said.

Israel has said it will suspend all military action during Kandil's three-hour visit so long as the Islamist group Hamas also halts fire. 

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐