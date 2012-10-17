Israel Gaza blockade study calculated Palestinians' calories

* Israel says food study never implemented
* Blockade has drawn international criticism
JERUSALEM Oct 17 Israel calculated the number
of calories Palestinians would need to avoid malnutrition under
its blockade of the Gaza Strip, according to a study which the
Supreme Court forced the government to release.
"It was part of a research paper that came up in two
discussions and that we never made use of," Defence Ministry
official Guy Inbar said on Wednesday after the document was
published by Gisha, an Israeli human rights group that
petitioned to receive it.
Release of the document, presented in January 2008, shed new
light on the thinking that helped to shape the blockade that
Israel tightened in 2007 after the Gaza Strip was seized by the
Hamas Islamist movement.
Palestinians described the restrictions, which drew
international criticism and were eased in 2010, as collective
punishment stifling their economy.
The study, "Food Consumption in the Gaza Strip - The Red
Lines", estimated the required daily calorie intake in the
territory at 2,279 per person.
The document said that "in order to maintain the basic
fabric of life" in the area, Israel would allow in 106 trucks
with food and other essential goods every day. Gisha said some
400 trucks delivered goods to Gaza before the blockade.
Last week Israel delivered 935 truckloads of basic goods and
construction material to the territory which has a population of
1.6 million.
The calorie calculation was based on a model formulated by
Israel's Health Ministry and was largely in line with average
Israeli consumption. According to Britain's National Health
Service, the average man needs 2,500 calories to maintain his
weight and a woman requires 2,000.
Wikileaks has published diplomatic cables that showed Israel
told U.S. officials in 2008 it would keep Gaza's economy "on the
brink of collapse" while avoiding a humanitarian crisis.
To circumvent the blockade, Palestinians have brought in
tonnes of goods through smuggling tunnels dug under Gaza's
border with Egypt.