UPDATE 1-Weary Gazans have learned to expect the worst

* Hamas government seeks to soothe ragged nerves
* Medicine tight, food supply fragile
* Gazans inured to war sigh, move on
By Noah Browning
GAZA, Nov 17 The defiance of Palestinians in
war-struck Gaza bombards the senses in the city streets.
Shrieks of outgoing rockets from downtown launch-pads
receive an encore of whistling youths, honking horns and
celebratory calls of "God is Great" from mosque loudspeakers.
Martial songs blare "Strike Tel Aviv!" from one of the few
cars daring to chance the roads.
But fatalism rather than triumphalism defines Gazans'
reaction to the Israeli air assault that began on Wednesday, and
a feeling that no matter how deep the pain, their experience is
not without precedent and will not soon end.
Israel said it launched the operation in the enclave on
Wednesday to stop rocket attacks by Hamas militants opposed to
its existence.
A man was executed in the street this week accused of spying
for Israel. Hamas has warned that price-gougers trying to
exploit the coming shortages of food and medicine will be dealt
with harshly. Hardship is neither new nor shocking.
Gaza has seen it all before. The last Gaza war, a lopsided
three-week-long Israeli air blitz and ground invasion in
2008-2009, left more than 1,400 Palestinians dead, mostly
civilians.
Israel, which pulled its troops and settlers out of the
territory in 2005 and carried out the campaign with the declared
aim of curbing cross-border rocket-salvoes, lost 13 killed.
Whole city districts were flattened by giant Israeli army
bulldozers clearing a firebase for invasion troops and tanks.
Factories were destroyed, concrete houses were pancaked, with
their dismal owners cooking over campfires in the ruins.
In such situations, the need for food and shelter is
paramount, and Gaza's Islamist Hamas authorities know it.
Patrons of the few stalls still open in Gaza City's Firas
souq don't flinch at the buzz of Israeli surveillance drones
overhead or the occasional crash of air strikes. They are inured
to the clash of war.
But the prospect of another long round of fighting and
another Israeli invasion is casting a shadow of worry over
shuttered businesses and cash-strapped families.
"When it all started we bought enough to feed our family for
a week. Food could run out or get so expensive we can't afford
it. No one can say when it will end. What can we do?" Ahid Fadl,
18, whispered amid the muddy, open-air shops.
WARNING TO TRADERS
Hamas police officials have attempted to soothe nerves by
promising government and market supplies can withstand what may
be a punishing days- or weeks-long round of combat, and passed
blame for painful prices on rogue merchants and profiteers.
"The Palestinian police considers anyone who tries to
monopolize goods or inflate prices a partner of the (Israeli)
occupation's aggression and we will deal with these traders
firmly," said Hamas police chief Tayseer Al-Batsh.
Such announcements have spooked store-owners, caught between
the scorn of customers with little money and a wartime
government, they have little recourse but to protest their
patriotism and blame Israel.
"We praise the government for its steadfastness and its
position," said Ali Jarrousha, standing before his sacks of
grain emblazoned with international aid agency.
"Of course some prices have changed around due to the
situation, but we Palestinians have experienced worse aggression
at Israel's hands, and we'll persevere," he said.
The crowd of shoppers around him appeared unmoved.
Eighty percent of residents in the coastal enclave live
below the poverty line and real wages have declined by ten
percent since 2005, according to the U.N.
Deprivation is nothing new to Gaza's population, mostly
descended from refugees, and even peacetime brings no abundance
to one of the most densely populated plots in the world.
But times of extraordinary hardship like these appear to be
testing the patience of a blockaded territory that the U.N.
predicts will be "unliveable" by 2020, unless there is radical
infrastructure and economic development.
The long-standing shortfall in medical supplies is biting
just as Gazans need them most, and threatens to further
exasperate families dealing with wounded members.
"There isn't enough medicine, and in this situation, we
don't know how long it will stay like that," said Um Ahmad
Hasan, a Gaza resident whose child was wounded during the
strikes, as she waited anxiously in a Gaza hospital.
Horrific scenes take on an a surreal aspect.
Doctors displayed the body of boy -- locals said he was
killed by an Israeli airstrike -- holding his lifeless body and
dangling limbs at arm's length in front of the frantic camera
shutters and video lenses of the Gaza press corps.
Then he is whisked away, the dispersing crowd careful not to
slip in the bright red blood on the tile floor.
Surveying the damage to his land at daybreak on Friday
following withering aerial attacks by Israel, Gaza city resident
Abu Shadi showed little emotion.
"We were surprised that the explosion was so big," he said,
standing next to a deep crater. "It destroyed the grapes, the
iron and all the land. We really lost a lot. But in the end,
Thank God we lived."