UPDATE 2-Arab League chief, ministers to visit Gaza on Tuesday

CAIRO Nov 18 The head of the Arab League and a
group of Arab foreign ministers will visit Gaza on Tuesday to
show solidarity with Palestinians under Israeli attack,
officials said on Sunday.
Arab league ministers had called at an earlier meeting for a
mission to go to Gaza. Arab League chief Nabil Elaraby told
reporters in Cairo the visit would take place on Tuesday. A
League source said Elaraby would lead the delegation.
The source said Elaraby set the date of the visit in
coordination with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the
names of the travelling ministers would be announced later.
Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu will accompany
them, the Turkish prime minister's office said on Sunday in a
posting on Twitter.
In an urgent meeting in Cairo on Saturday, the Arab
ministers gave their backing to Egyptian efforts to secure a
truce between the Israelis and the Palestinians.
They condemned the Israeli offensive in Gaza that started on
Wednesday and so far has killed 69 Palestinians and wounded
hundreds, according to Palestinian officials. More than 500
rockets fired from Gaza have hit Israel, killing three civilians
and wounding dozens.
Israel's declared goal in Gaza is to deter Hamas, the
Palestinian Islamist group that runs the enclave, from launching
rockets that have plagued its southern communities for years.
Turkish Prime Minster Tayyip Erdogan, visiting Cairo, called
for a truce between the Palestinians and Israel at a business
forum on Sunday. "We want a synchronised ceasefire," Erdogan
told a group of Egyptian and Turkish businessmen.
"I call upon Israel and Gaza. The ceasefire agreement should
be established within 24 hours ... The embargoes should be
abolished in a gradual way. And these talks should start within
90 days," he added.