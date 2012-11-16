版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 17日 星期六 02:13 BJT

Israeli army closes three roads around Gaza Strip

JERUSALEM Nov 16 The Israeli army said on Friday it was closing to civilian traffic three roads that lead to, or border the Gaza Strip, in an indication of a probable military build-up in the area.

Shortly before, political sources said Defence Minister Ehud Barak was seeking government approval to mobilise up to 75,000 reserve troops for Israel's Gaza campaign, in a sign of preparations for a possible ground offensive.

