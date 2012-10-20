Israel seizes pro-Palestinian activist ship off Gaza

JERUSALEM Oct 20 The Israeli navy seized an
international pro-Palestinian activist ship in the Mediterranean
sea on Saturday to prevent it breaching its blockade of the Gaza
Strip, a military spokeswoman said.
She said no one was hurt when marines boarded the SV
Estelle, a three-mast schooner, and that it was rerouted to
Israel's southern port of Ashdod after it ignored orders to turn
away from the Hamas-governed Palestinian enclave.
The Estelle was carrying 30 activists from Europe, Canada
and Israel, humanitarian cargo such as cement, and goodwill
items such as children's books, a mission spokesman said earlier
on Saturday.
Shipboard activists could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Citing a need to stem arms smuggling to Hamas and other
Palestinian militants, Israel maintains a tight naval blockade
of Gaza. Israel and neighbouring Egypt also limit overland
traffic to and from the territory.
Palestinians describe the curbs as collective punishment for
Gaza's 1.6 million residents and their supporters abroad have
mounted several attempts to break the blockade by sea. Most were
stopped by Israel, and in one May 2010 incident its marines
killed nine Turkish activists in clashes aboard their ship.
An inquiry into that incident commissioned by U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon found that Israel's Gaza blockade
was legal but faulted the navy for excessive force.