UPDATE 1-Israel seizes pro-Palestinian activist ship off Gaza

JERUSALEM Oct 20 The Israeli navy seized an
international pro-Palestinian activist ship on the Mediterranean
high seas on Saturday to prevent it breaching Israel's blockade
of the Gaza Strip, a military spokeswoman said.
She said no one was hurt when marines boarded the SV
Estelle, a three-mast schooner, and that it was rerouted to the
Israeli port of Ashdod after it ignored orders to turn away from
the Hamas-governed Palestinian enclave.
The Estelle was carrying 30 activists from Europe, Canada
and Israel, humanitarian cargo such as cement and goodwill items
such as children's books, a mission spokesman said on Saturday.
Shipboard activists could not immediately be reached for
comment on the interception, which was carried out in
international waters as they were on their final Gaza approach.
Greece, five of whose citizens were among the activists,
said in a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry in Athens
that all of the Estelle's passengers were in good health.
Citing a need to stem arms smuggling to Hamas and other
Palestinian militants, Israel maintains a tight naval blockade
of Gaza. Israel and neighbouring Egypt also limit overland
traffic to and from the territory.
Palestinians describe the curbs as collective punishment for
Gaza's 1.6 million residents, and their supporters abroad have
mounted several attempts to break the blockade by sea. Most were
stopped by Israel, and detained foreign activists repatriated.
In a May 2010 interception, Israeli marines killed nine
Turkish activists in clashes aboard their Gaza-bound ship.
An inquiry into that incident commissioned by U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon found the Gaza blockade legal but
faulted the Israeli navy for excessive force.