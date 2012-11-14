Hamas leader urges Egypt, others, to stop "barbaric" Israeli attack

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
GAZA Nov 14 The leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip called on Arab states, especially Egypt, to halt Israel's assault on the Palestinian enclave, which was launched earlier on Wednesday.
"We call on our Arab brothers, and especially Egypt ... and the new Egyptian presidency, to suppress this barbaric campaign in defence of Gaza and its people," Ismail Haniyeh, the prime minister of Hamas's Gaza government said in a statement.
"I call for an urgent Arab summit to confront the brutal aggression," he added.
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).