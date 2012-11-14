Top Hamas commander killed in Israeli airstrike

GAZA Nov 14 Hamas's military chief was killed when his car was hit by an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday, the Palestinian Islamist group said, with multiple Israeli attacks rocking the Gaza Strip.

Hamas said Ahmed Al-Jaabari, who ran the organisation's armed wing, the Izz el-Deen Al-Qassam, died along with a passenger after their car was targeted by an Israeli missile.

Israel's Shin Bet domestic intelligence service confirmed it had carried out the attack, saying it had killed Jaabri because of his "decade-long terrorist activity".