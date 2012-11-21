WRAPUP 9-Egyptian-brokered Hamas-Israel ceasefire takes hold

* Truce begins after last-minute flurry of fighting
* Netanyahu hints at "severe" action if ceasefire fails
* Clinton praises Egypt's Mursi for mediation efforts
* Eight-day conflict killed 162 Palestinians, 5 Israelis
By Marwa Awad and Nidal al-Mughrabi
CAIRO/GAZA, Nov 21 Israel and the Islamist Hamas
movement ruling the Gaza Strip agreed on Wednesday to an
Egyptian-sponsored ceasefire to halt an eight-day conflict that
killed 162 Palestinians and five Israelis.
Both sides fought right up to 9 p.m (1900 GMT) when
hostilities were due to stop, with several explosions shaking
Gaza City and rockets hitting the Israeli city of Beersheba.
Even after the deadline passed, a dozen rockets from Gaza
landed in Israel, all in open areas, a police spokesman said.
If it holds, the truce will give 1.7 million Gazans respite
from days of ferocious air strikes and halt rocket salvoes from
militants that unnerved a million people in southern Israel and
reached Tel Aviv and Jerusalem for the first time.
"Allahu akbar, (God is greatest), dear people of Gaza you
won," blared mosque loudspeakers in the enclave as the truce
took effect. "You have broken the arrogance of the Jews."
Fifteen minutes later, wild celebratory gunfire echoed
across the darkened streets of Gaza, which gradually filled with
crowds waving Palestinian flags. Ululating women leaned out of
windows and fireworks lit up the sky.
Hamas leaders welcomed the agreement, calling it a triumph
for armed resistance, and thanking Egypt for its role.
Some Israelis staged protests against the deal, notably in
the southern town of Kiryat Malachi, where three Israelis were
killed by a Gaza rocket during the conflict, army radio said.
Announcing the agreement in Cairo, Egyptian Foreign Minister
Mohamed Kamel Amr said mediation had "resulted in understandings
to cease fire, restore calm and halt the bloodshed".
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, standing beside
Amr, thanked Egypt's Islamist President Mohamed Mursi for peace
efforts that showed "responsibility, leadership" in the region.
"SEVERE MILITARY ACTION"
The Gaza conflict erupted in a Middle East already shaken by
last year's Arab uprisings that toppled several veteran
U.S.-backed leaders, including Egypt's Hosni Mubarak, and by a
civil war in Syria, where Bashar al-Assad is fighting for
survival.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had agreed
to "exhaust this opportunity for an extended truce", but told
his people a tougher approach might be required in the future.
"I know there are citizens expecting a more severe military
action, and perhaps we shall need to do so," he said.
The Israeli leader, who faces a parliamentary election in
January, delivered a similar message earlier in a telephone call
with U.S. President Barack Obama, his office said.
Obama in turn reiterated his country's commitment to
Israel's security and promised to seek funds for a joint missile
defence programme, the White House said.
Hamas leaders taunted Israel, with the movement's exiled
chief Khaled Meshaal saying in Cairo that the Jewish state had
failed in its military "adventure". But he pledged to uphold the
truce if the Israelis complied with it.
Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas's chief in Gaza and its prime minister
there, said: "We are satisfied and proud of this agreement and
at the steadfastness of our people and their resistance."
According to a text of the agreement seen by Reuters, both
sides should halt all hostilities, with Israel desisting from
incursions and targeting of individuals, while all Palestinian
factions should cease rocket fire and cross-border attacks.
BUS BOMBING
The deal also provides for easing Israeli restrictions on
Gaza's residents, who live in what British Prime Minister David
Cameron has called an "open prison".
The text said procedures for implementing this would be
"dealt with after 24 hours from the start of the ceasefire".
Israeli sources said Israel would not lift a blockade of the
enclave it enforced after Hamas, which rejects the Jewish
state's right to exist, won a Palestinian election in 2006.
The ceasefire was forged despite a bus bomb explosion that
wounded 15 Israelis in Tel Aviv earlier in the day and despite
more Israeli air strikes that killed 10 Gazans.
The Tel Aviv blast, near the Israeli Defence Ministry,
touched off celebratory gunfire from militants in Gaza and had
threatened to complicate truce efforts. It was the first serious
bombing in Israel's commercial capital since 2006.
In Gaza, Israeli warplanes struck more than 100 targets,
including a cluster of Hamas government buildings. Medical
officials said a two-year-old boy was among the dead.
Israel has carried out more than 1,500 strikes since the
offensive began with the killing of a top Hamas commander and
with the declared aim of deterring Hamas from launching rocket
attacks that have long disrupted life in southern Israeli towns.
Gaza medical officials said 162 Palestinians, more than half
of them civilians, including 37 children and 11 women, were
killed in Israel's assault. Nearly 1,400 rockets were fired into
Israel, killing four civilians and a soldier, the military said.
Egypt, an important U.S. ally now under Islamist leadership,
took centre stage in diplomacy to halt the bloodshed, using its
privileged ability to speak directly to both sides.
"CRITICAL MOMENT"
Israel, the United States and the European Union designate
Hamas as a terrorist organisation. It seized the Gaza Strip from
the Western-backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in 2007
in a brief but bloody war with his Fatah movement.
"This is a critical moment for the region," Clinton said.
"Egypt's new government is assuming the responsibility and
leadership that has long made this country a cornerstone for
regional stability and peace."
She also promised to work with partners in the region "to
consolidate this progress, improve conditions for the people of
Gaza, provide security for the people of Israel".
Egypt has walked a fine line between its sympathies for
Hamas, an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood to which Mursi
belongs, and its need to preserve its 1979 peace treaty with
Israel and its ties with Washington, its main aid donor.
"Egypt calls on all to monitor the implementation of what
has been agreed under Egypt's sponsorship and to guarantee the
commitment of all the parties to what has been agreed," its
foreign minister said at the news conference in Cairo.
Israel, the top recipient of U.S. assistance, agreed to stop
fighting after having gathered troops and armour on the border
with Gaza in preparation for a high-risk ground assault.
In Amman, U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon urged both sides to stick to
their ceasefire pledges. "There may be challenges implementing
this agreement," he said, urging "maximum restraint".
Israel withdrew unilaterally from the Gaza Strip in 2005,
but maintained control over its borders. The United Nations says
it remains an occupied territory, along with the West Bank.
The Palestine Liberation Organisation, led by Abbas, wants
the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem for an independent state.