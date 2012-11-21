Iran urges Arab nations to send military assistance to Palestine

DUBAI Nov 21 Iran's Speaker of Parliament Ali
Larijani urged Arab states on Wednesday to follow Iran's example
of providing military assistance to the Palestinians.
"We are honoured that our help has material and military
aspects and these Arab countries that sit and hold meetings
should know that the nation of Palestine does not need words or
meetings," Fars news agency reported Larijani as saying.
"Our message is that if Arab countries want to help the
nation of Palestine they should give military assistance."