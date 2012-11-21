版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 21日 星期三 18:10 BJT

Iran urges Arab nations to send military assistance to Palestine

DUBAI Nov 21 Iran's Speaker of Parliament Ali Larijani urged Arab states on Wednesday to follow Iran's example of providing military assistance to the Palestinians.

"We are honoured that our help has material and military aspects and these Arab countries that sit and hold meetings should know that the nation of Palestine does not need words or meetings," Fars news agency reported Larijani as saying.

"Our message is that if Arab countries want to help the nation of Palestine they should give military assistance."

