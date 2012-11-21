UPDATE 1-Iran urges Arabs to give Palestinians military aid

DUBAI Nov 21 Iran's Speaker of Parliament Ali
Larijani urged Arab states on Wednesday to follow Iran's example
of providing military assistance to the Palestinians.
Israel continued air strikes on the Gaza Strip early on
Wednesday with the goal of deterring Hamas, the Palestinian
Islamist group that runs the territory, from launching rockets
that have plagued its southern communities for years.
Iran regards the Israeli strikes are "organised terrorism".
"We are honoured that our help has material and military
aspects and these Arab countries that sit and hold meetings
should know that the nation of Palestine does not need words or
meetings," Fars news agency reported Larijani as saying.
"Our message is that if Arab countries want to help the
nation of Palestine they should give military assistance."
Iranian officials have refused to comment on allegations
that Tehran had supplied Hamas with Fajr-5 rockets which the
group has fired on Tel Aviv, Israel's commercial centre.