Hamas armed wing says fired a rocket at Jerusalem

GAZA Nov 16 The armed wing of Islamist group Hamas said it fired a Qassam rocket towards Jerusalem, minutes after air raid sirens sounded around the holy city.

There were no immediate reports of any impact.

