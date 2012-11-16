版本:
Air raid sirens sound in Jerusalem - Reuters witnesses

JERUSALEM Nov 16 Air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem on Friday and Israeli Army Radio said the alert was intended for Israeli towns near the holy city.

