Lebanese army dismantles rockets aimed at Israel - sources

KFAR SHUBA, Lebanon Nov 19 The Lebanese army dismantled two rockets in southern Lebanon on Monday that security sources said were aimed at Israel, which has been launching air strikes on Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.

The rockets were found in the town of Halta and were about 1 km from an Israeli military site on Mount Hermon. Both appeared to have been recently placed in the area, the security sources said.

