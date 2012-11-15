版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四 20:14 BJT

Hamas chief vows to keep up "resistance" after Jaabari killed

KHARTOUM Nov 15 Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal on Thursday condemned the killing of military commander Ahmed al-Jaabari and vowed to continue the "resistance" against Israel after the Jewish state launched an offensive against Palestinian militants in Gaza.

"Men and women in Palestine, we will continue the resistance," Meshaal said at a meeting of Islamic leaders in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐