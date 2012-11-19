版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 19日 星期一 22:28 BJT

Israel denies Hamas assertion that Netanyahu asked for truce

JERUSALEM Nov 19 Israel denied on Monday Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal's assertion that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanuyahu has requested a truce in the Gaza conflict.

"Hamas's comments about a ceasefire, alleging that Israel is begging for one, are about as accurate as its claims to have shot down an F-15 (warplane) or attacked the Knesset," a senior government official said.

