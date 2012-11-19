版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 19日 星期一 22:43 BJT

Hamas says truce possible, won't yield to Israeli conditions

CAIRO Nov 19 Egyptian-mediated talks to reach a truce between Palestinians and Israelis are ongoing but Gaza-based Hamas will not yield to any Israeli conditions, the exiled Hamas leader said on Monday.

Khaled Meshaal, speaking at a news conference in Cairo, also said the two sides could reach a truce but there could also be an escalation and Hamas was ready for all possibilities.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐