版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 14日 星期三 23:42 BJT

Israeli general sees "protracted days" of Gaza fighting

| JERUSALEM

JERUSALEM Nov 14 Israel's aerial assault on the Gaza Strip on Wednesday could draw cross-border Palestinian rocket attacks and stretch into days of fighting, the Israeli military spokesman said.

"The days we face in the south will, in my estimation, prove protracted," Brigadier-General Yoav Mordechai told Channel 2 TV after Israeli air strikes killed the military chief of Gaza's Hamas government. "The homefront must brace itself resiliently."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐