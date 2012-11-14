Israeli general sees "protracted days" of Gaza fighting

JERUSALEM Nov 14 Israel's aerial assault on the Gaza Strip on Wednesday could draw cross-border Palestinian rocket attacks and stretch into days of fighting, the Israeli military spokesman said.

"The days we face in the south will, in my estimation, prove protracted," Brigadier-General Yoav Mordechai told Channel 2 TV after Israeli air strikes killed the military chief of Gaza's Hamas government. "The homefront must brace itself resiliently."