版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五 20:10 BJT

Egypt's Mursi says Cairo "will not leave Gaza on its own"

CAIRO Nov 16 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi denounced Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip as "a blatant aggression against humanity" and said Cairo "would not leave Gaza on its own", the state news agency MENA reported.

Mursi's made the comments in a speech following Friday prayers in a mosque in central Cairo, MENA said. His prime minister, Hisham Kandil, visited the Gaza Strip on Friday.

"Cairo will not leave Gaza on its own ... Egypt today is not the Egypt of yesterday, and Arabs today are not the Arabs of yesterday," Mursi added.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐