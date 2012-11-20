Israel wants long-term solution to Gaza crisis -Netanyahu

JERUSALEM Nov 20 Israel wants to find a
long-term, diplomatic solution to resolve the Gaza crisis, but
will not hesitate to escalate its military campaign against
Palestinian militants if needed, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu said on Tuesday.
"If a long-term solution can be put in place through
diplomatic means then Israel would be a willing partner to such
a solution," Netanyahu said after talks with the U.N. Secretary
General Ban Ki-moon.
"But if stronger military action proves necessary to stop
the constant barrage of rockets, Israel will not hesitate to do
what is necessary to defend our people," he added.