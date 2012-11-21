Israel ready to give Gaza ceasefire a chance -Netanyahu

JERUSALEM Nov 21 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu told U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday
he was ready to give a ceasefire with Hamas militants a chance,
his office said in a statement.
Egypt announced earlier that Israel and Hamas had agreed to
a ceasefire to end eight days of fighting in the Gaza Strip that
has killed more than 140 Palestinians and five Israelis.
"(Netanyahu) spoke a short while ago with President Barack
Obama and agreed to his recommendation to give the Egyptian
ceasefire proposal a chance, and in this way provide an
opportunity to stabilise the situation and calm it before any
more forceful action would be necessary," an Israeli statement
said.