公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 14日 星期三 23:17 BJT

RPT-Jaabari killing is first of many Gaza strikes-Israel official

JERUSALEM Nov 14 An Israeli official said on Wednesday the assassination of Hamas's top commander in the Gaza Strip was not the end of Israel's assault on the coastal territory and more strikes would follow.

Ahmed Al-Jaabari, Hamas's military chief, was killed when his car was hit by an Israeli airstrike. Multiple other Israeli attacks rocked the Gaza Strip.

