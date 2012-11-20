UPDATE 2-Hamas blames Israel for Gaza truce delay

CAIRO Nov 20 A Hamas official said on Tuesday
that Egyptian efforts to broker a truce with Israel had been
held up because the Israeli government had yet to respond to
proposals, indicating there would be no ceasefire until
Wednesday at the earliest.
"The Israeli side has not responded yet, so we will not hold
a (news) conference this evening and must wait until tomorrow,"
Ezzat al-Rishq, a senior Hamas leader, told Reuters. "The truce
is now held up because we are waiting for the Israeli side to
respond," he added in a short telephone interview.
An Egyptian official had earlier said Cairo was hopeful of
an agreement on Tuesday following a statement by Ayman Taha,
another Hamas official that said a ceasefire had been reached
and would go into effect within hours.
Osama Hamdan, another leading Hamas official, later
confirmed that no agreement had been reached.
"The situation to this point is that there is no agreement
Our people and our resistance are ready for all possibilities,"
he told Al Jazeera television, speaking from Beirut.
"The resistance is capable of continuing and we have
surprises," he said. "We insist on (our) conditions for a
truce."