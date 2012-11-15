版本:
Gaza rocket kills three in southern Israel -media

JERUSALEM Nov 15 A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip on Thursday struck an apartment building in southern Israel, killing three people, Israeli media said.

It was the first report of Israeli fatalities since Israel launched an air assault on the Gaza Strip a day earlier.

