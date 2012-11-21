Gaza rockets hit Israel after ceasefire -police

JERUSALEM Nov 21 Palestinian militants in the
Gaza Strip launched 12 rockets into Israel during the hour after
a ceasefire was announced between Israel and Islamist militants
on Wednesday, an Israeli police spokesman said.
Israel and the Islamist Hamas movement agreed to an
Egyptian-sponsored ceasefire that came into effect at 9 p.m.
(1900 GMT) to halt an eight-day conflict around the Gaza Strip
that has killed more than 140 Palestinians and five Israelis.
Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the 12 rockets landed in open
areas and caused not damage or casualties. "We have not changed
our mode of alert and remain vigilant," Rosenfeld said.
An Israeli military spokeswoman said the "Iron Dome"
anti-missile system had intercepted some of the rockets. She
added that Israel had ceased all air strikes on Gaza after the
ceasefire came into effect.
In Gaza, witnesses reported one explosion shortly after the
truce took effect, but there were no casualties and the cause of
the blast was unclear.