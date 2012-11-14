Russia calls for end to attacks, violence in Gaza

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
RIYADH Nov 14 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on Wednesday for an end to violence in the Gaza Strip after Israeli air strikes killed the military commander of Hamas's armed wing and six other Palestinians.
Speaking at a news conference after a meeting with Gulf Arab foreign ministers in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Lavrov said: "It is important that attacks and violence (in Gaza) stop."
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).